Ingo Rademacher Out at ‘General Hospital’ After Posting Transphobic Meme

“General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher will no longer be on the long-running ABC soap opera after posting a transphobic meme on social media on Sunday and receiving backlash from fans and his castmates alike. Prior to this incident, the actor had been outspoken on his social platforms about his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has subsequently come under heat for his views.

The specifics behind Rademacher’s departure from the series have not been disclosed. His last episode is scheduled to air on Nov. 22, Variety confirmed. Rademacher has played the character Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the daytime medical drama since 1996 and has been a regular on the show for 25 of its 59 seasons.

The anti-trans meme shared by Rademacher on his Instagram account was a photo of recently elected Virginia lieutenant governor Winsome Sears, the first Black woman to hold the post, and Dr. Rachel Levine, a four-star admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. The image’s caption was: “Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist.” It had originally been posted by a conservative commentator. Rademacher also shared an anti-vaxxer message on Instagram this past Sunday, which stated that he would “stand with you to fight for medical freedom.”

On Monday, Rademacher posted a video of himself on Instagram apologizing for not “crossing out dude” in the meme and that his intention was to highlight the “hypocrisy of the left-wing media.” He also directly apologized to Cassandra James, a transgender woman and “General Hospital” co-star, calling her an “absolute talent” and “very beautiful.” James had previously reacted to the transphobic post on Twitter, expressing her disappointment with Rademacher.

I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family. — Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 8, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come.