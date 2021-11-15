Industrial Media Sets Overall Deal With Alex Stapleton’s House of NonFiction (EXCLUSIVE)

Industrial Media has entered into an overall deal with House of NonFiction, Alex Stapleton’s new unscripted production company.

Stapleton is an Emmy-winning filmmaker who is currently directing two projects for HBO. She recently completed the docu-series “Pride” for FX, which chronicles the American LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Other recent credits include “Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea,” “Shut Up & Dribble,” and “The Playbook.” She made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film “Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel.”

“For the past several years, Alex has been one of the most sought-after filmmakers in non-fiction and we are thrilled that our steadfast pursuit of this partnership has finally paid off,” said Industrial Media CEO Eli Holzman and president Aaron Saidman. “The upcoming projects from House of NonFiction’s community of collaborators are extraordinarily compelling. We are honored to play a supporting role in this important work and we are grateful to Alex for selecting Industrial Media as her home.”

House of NonFiction is described as a community of creators and filmmakers cultivated by Stapleton whose aim is to redefine authentic storytelling in sports, music, pop culture and social justice to deliver premium unscripted content.

“I am so excited to be launching House of NonFiction,” Stapleton said. “Doing so in collaboration with Industrial Media, Eli, and Aaron is the ideal way to place a large spotlight on stories from underrepresented communities that are often overlooked. Driven by community thought and discussion, all the salt-of-the-earth stories we build inside our ‘House’ will be given the boundless merit they deserve.”

Houe of NonFiction is now the eight company backed by Industrial Media. The others are The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), Sharp Entertainment, B17 Entertainment, R.J. Cutler’s This Machine, Dawn Porter’s Trilogy Films, Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act, and 19 Entertainment.