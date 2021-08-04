‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Teaser: Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky Delivers a Gift to President Clinton

FX and 20th Television have released the first teaser trailer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” premiering on FX on Sept. 7 at 10 p.m.

This third installment of the “American Crime Story” franchise is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President” and will tell the story of President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment and his infamous affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen portrays Clinton, while Beanie Feldstein plays Lewinsky.

The trailer shows only the back of Feldstein’s Lewinsky, as she walks through the White House to meet Clinton with a gift in hand. As she enters the Oval Office, we hear Clinton’s secretary say: “Mr. President, Ms. Lewinsky’s here to see you.” Before Owen as Clinton can turn around in his chair, the trailer fades to black.

The cast also includes Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Hannah Fidell, Paulson and Sarah Burgess, who also writes the season. Lewinsky serves as a producer on the show.

The September premiere comes after several detours and delays — the season was first announced in 2017 after Murphy optioned the rights for Toobin’s book but was scrapped in 2018. Development began again in 2019 when Lewinsky agreed to join the project. A premiere planned for Sept. 2020, which caused criticism about proximity to the 2020 presidential election, was delayed due to Murphy’s schedule, and then again due to the pandemic. In the fall of 2020, production halted soon after it started due to positive cases of COVID-19 on set. The updated premiere date was announced in June.

Watch the trailer below.