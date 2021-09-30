IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench.

The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

“Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Amazon Prime Video announced the four-part docuseries “Always Jane” will premiere Nov. 12. All four episodes will be released at once. The series follows transgender teenager Jane Noury and her family as she nears graduation and prepares to leave home. This coming-of-age story follows Noury as she navigates personal and challenging issues, supported by the Noury family’s uplifting acceptance, support and love. Jonathan C. Hyde directed and executive produced along with James Haygood and Michael Raimondi. Mutt Film’s Beth George and Shannon Lords-Houghton and Jane Noury also served as executive producers, while Katherine LeBlond produced.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix announced “Ridley Jones” and “Ada Twist, Scientist” have been renewed for a second season as well as the addition of four new shows “Action Pack” (January 2022), “Big Tree City” (Spring 2022), “The Creature Cases” (Spring 2022) and “Deepa and Anoop” (2022). The second season of “Ridley Jones” continues the story of Ridley and her friends’ adventures at the Museum of Natural History, while “Ada Twist, Scientist” follows the pint-sized scientist with a giant curiosity. “Action Pack” is a group of heroic kids who use their super powers to bring out the good in everything and is animated by ICON Creative Studios and executive produced by Chris Hamilton. “Big Tree City” follows the wild rescues of Major Prickles as they save animal citizens of Big Tree City, executive produced by Adam Shaw and Oli Hyatt. “The Creature Cases” mixes zoological facts with wild detection action in this animal-only world and is produced by Silvergate Media, is animated by TeamTO and executive produced by Kurt Mueller and Adam Idelson. “Deepa and Anoop” follows the adventures of seven-year-old Deepa and color-changing elephant Anoop at the bed and breakfast Mango Manor and is executive produced by Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan.

STREAMING

Roku announced that “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” will premiere new seasons of both shows starting Sept. 30. Each show will feature 39 episodes which will be available for streaming on the Roku Channel the Mondays following the premiere release. “This Old House” is returning for its 43rd season, following a young family who is moving from the city to a New England Cape built in 1880. “Ask This Old House” is returning for its 20th season and will feature a 20th anniversary episode in Jan. 2022.

LATE NIGHT

Jeff Daniels, Chloe Fineman and Flaming Lips will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Charlize Theron, Elvis Costello and Juanes will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Colin Jost and Michael Gandolfini will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature John Lithgow, Theo Croker and Wyclef Jean and Andy Serkis and Beth Behrs will be on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”