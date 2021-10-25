IMDb TV Orders Comedy Series ‘Primo’ From Shea Serrano, Michael Schur

IMDb TV has greenlit the comedy series “Primo” from Shea Serrano and Michael Schur.

The show was originally announced as being in development at the Amazon-owned streamer in May. The single-cam series is inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, TX. It is described as a coming-of-age comedy about a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles.

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful,” Serrano said. “Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening.”

Serrano serves as writer and executive producer on the series, with Schur executive producing via Fremulon. David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett will also executive produce. Amazon Studios and Universal Television will produce. Both Schur and Sackett are currently under overall deals at UTV.

“When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship,” Schur said. “I’m thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I’m doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show.”

Serrano is an author, screenwriter, and journalist. He is the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times best-selling author. His first book, “The Rap Year Book,” was previously turned into a six-episode docuseries for AMC. His second book, “Basketball (And Other Things),” was selected by President Obama as one of the best books he read in 2017. Currently, he is a staff writer for the sports and pop culture website The Ringer, where he co-hosts the “No Skips” podcast with Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins that explores hip-hop’s most iconic and unskippable albums.

Serrano is repped by CAA.

Schur is known for shows like the broadcast comedy hits “The Good Place,” “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” He recently co-created the Peacock comedy “Rutherford Falls” and is currently working on a series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” for the streamer.

He is repped by 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson.