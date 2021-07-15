‘iCarly’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has renewed its revival of the Nickelodeon hit “iCarly” for a second season.

The series, which premiered in June on Paramount Plus, once again stars Miranda Cosgrove as influencer Carly Shay. According to the streamer, the new “iCarly” has become one of the Paramount Plus’ “top acquisition drivers” and is among the platform’s most-watched series since its debut.” Seven of the first season’s 13 episodes are already on Paramount Plus, and roll out weekly on Thursdays. Season 2 will begin filming in Los Angeles in the fall.

The original “iCarly” ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 through 2012, and was a phenomenon, drawing some of Nick’s highest ratings in its history. It was created by Dan Schneider, who is not involved in the revived series.

Ali Schouten is the showrunner and executive producer of the new “iCarly.” She was co-showrunner with Jay Kogen for part of Season 1, but he left the show in February, and she took over. Cosgrove is also an executive producer. Jerry Trainor, who co-stars on the show as Spencer, Carly’s older brother and former guardian, and Alissa Vradenburg serve as producers. The show is produced by Nickelodeon Studios.

The new series picks up 10 years after the original show left off, with Carly navigating life as an adult: In the first episode, her boyfriend dumps her, setting her on a new path. The more grown-up tone of the show is established early on, with Carly saying to her roommate, “For you, parties are a never-ending buffet of people who want to sleep with you. Cute guys, hot girls, ridiculously gorgeous non-binary lawyers who get your name tattooed on their thigh.” (Carly’s roommate, Harper, played by Laci Mosley, is bisexual.)

Production of “iCarly” for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, who are the co-heads of live action for Nickelodeon & Awesomeness. Brian Banks is Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production for the series.