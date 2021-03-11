TV Ratings: ‘iCarly’ Wins Over New Generation, Lands on Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top Ten Ratings

“iCarly,” Nickelodeon’s mid-aughts sitcom starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor, found a new home on Netflix on Feb. 8., and with that second life a new generation. Per Nielsen rating insights based on their weekly SVOD Top 10 lists, the family-friendly comedy was a favorite among the ages 2 to 17 crowd during the first week of its debut on the streamer. Across its 60 episodes currently available to watch on the platform, “iCarly” garnered 883 million viewing minutes and landed in third place on the acquired content list and in fifth on the overall programming list.

In addition to the overall programming and acquired content lists, the global marketing research firm will also be pushing out weekly Top 10 lists that take into consideration original programming and movies in an effort to provide an expanded and more inclusive look at most streamed programs for that given week.

Three programs crossed the one billion viewing minutes threshold the week of Feb. 8 to Valentine’s Day, including the newly released Netflix original, “Firefly Lane,” starring Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke, accruing 1.288 billion minutes. The show, which chronicles the life of two women throughout thirty years of friendship, was most popular across all viewers 2 and up. The other two programs were Netflix’s “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” which was most popular among adults ages 35 to 54 and drew 1.286 billion minutes of viewing time across only four episodes. “The Sinner,” Netflix’s third victor of the week, resonated most with adults aged 55 and over, and drew in 1.229 billion viewing minutes.

Other notable insights from the streaming content lists include Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” which showed continued traction on the back of its weekly release strategy hitting a slight increase in both minutes viewed (596 million versus 589 million) across its six episodes and kept its third-place stronghold on the originals list. In addition, the superhero series that fuses the sitcom and action drama genres together landed in tenth place on the overall programs list. Telemundo’s biographical telenovela “Mariposa de Barrio,” the first Spanish-language show to make the charts, dipped after an impressive six weeks on the charts— going from third place to eighth on the acquired content list.

Top 10 Programs Overall

“Firefly Lane” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 1288 minutes (millions)

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (Netflix) (4 episodes) – 1286 minutes (millions)

“The Sinner” (Netflix) (24 episodes) – 1229 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (302 episodes) – 948 minutes (millions)

“iCarly” (Netflix) (60 episodes) – 883 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (366 episodes) – 867 minutes (millions)

“Heartland” (Netflix) (156 episodes) – 637 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 635 minutes (millions)

“Outlander” (Netflix) (55 episodes) – 611 minutes (millions)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus) (6 episodes) – 596 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Originals

“Firefly Lane” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 1,308 minutes (millions)

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (Netflix) (4 episodes) – 1236 minutes (millions)

“Wandavision” (Disney Plus) (5 episodes) – 596 minutes (millions)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 409 minutes (millions)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) (30 episodes) – 300 minutes (millions)

“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) (65 episodes) – 284 minutes (millions)

“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 281 minutes (millions)

“Longmire” (Netflix) (63 episodes) – 232 minutes (millions)

“Go Dog Go” (Netflix) (9 episodes) – 194 minutes (millions)

“Lucifer” (Netflix) (75 episodes) – 194 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Acquired Content

“The Sinner” (Netflix) (24 episodes) – 1229 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (302 episodes) – 948 minutes (millions)

“iCarly” (Netflix) (60 episodes) – 883 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (366 episodes) – 867 minutes (millions)

“Heartland” (Netflix) (156 episodes) – 637 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 635 minutes (millions)

“Outlander” (Netflix) (55 episodes) – 611 minutes (millions)

“Mariposa de Barrio” (Netflix) (91 episodes) – 588 minutes (millions)

“Cocomelon” (Netflix) (6 episodes) – 587 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 495 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Movies

“War Dogs” (Netflix) – 326 minutes (millions)

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” (Netflix) – 320 minutes (millions)

“Moana” (Disney Plus) – 220 minutes (millions)

“The Dig” (Netflix) – 187 minutes (millions)

“Finding Ohana” (Netflix) – 175 minutes (millions)

“Frozen II” (Disney Plus) – 159 minutes (millions)

“Space Sweepers” (Netflix) – 140 minutes (millions)

“Avengers: Endgame” (Disney Plus) – 136 minutes (millions)

“Frozen” (Disney Plus) – 136 minutes (millions)

“Soul” (Disney Plus) – 124 minutes (millions)