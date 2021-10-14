‘Stonemouth’ Author Iain Banks’ Literary Estate Moves to Curtis Brown Group for Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

The Curtis Brown Group has taken over representation for Iain Banks’ literary estate, including book to film rights.

Curtis Brown’s Luke Speed will act as the literary estate’s dedicated agent for film and TV adaptation and has already unveiled his first deal, for the author’s 1999 thriller “The Business,” which is being adapted for television by Stigma Films (“Yesterday”). Previously, the estate’s book to film rights were handled by Sayle Screen.

Curtis Brown will also take over book rights from the Mic Cheetham Agency and translation rights from the Marsh Agency.

Becky Brown at Curtis Brown Heritage will now handle book rights and Alexander Cochran at Curtis Brown’s sister agency, C&W, will handle the translation rights.

Scottish born-Banks wrote under two names in two different genres: literary fictions (as Iain Banks) and science fiction (as Iain M. Banks). The former sits alongside authors such as Iris Murdoch and George Macdonald Fraser, while the latter finds its peers in Douglas Adams and Muriel Jaeger.

Banks died in 2013 from gallbladder cancer. He was 59.

“Iain Banks is an inherently cinematic writer, the scale and sheer breadth of his imagination and world-building is perfect for the screen,” said Speed. “It’s an honour to represent his extraordinary work for film and TV.”

Added Brown: “It is a huge privilege to be entrusted with Iain’s wildly eclectic yet consistently brilliant body of work. He was a truly remarkable writer and I’m honored to be able to play a part in bringing his books to new generations of readers”

Banks’ literary estate said in a statement, “In Curtis Brown Heritage we have found a wonderful new home for Iain’s work. It is a huge comfort that their commitment to his legacy and celebration of his spirit and imagination means his stories will continue to delight and astonish well beyond his too-short life.”