‘I Can See Your Voice’ Renewed by Fox for Season 2, Ken Jeong Returns

I can see another season of “I Can See Your Voice.” Fox’s mystery singing competition, hosted by network lucky charm Ken Jeong, has been renewed for a second season.

Fox Entertainment’s Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, made the announcement on Kensday morning.

“’I Can See Your Voice’ is such a deeply fun and genuinely suspenseful show, with the amazing Ken Jeong at the heart of it,” Wade said. “We are so grateful to our producers, James McKinlay and Craig Plestis, along with the entire crew, who brought this show to life and are working to make Season Two even bigger and better.”

Jeong, of course, will be back as host and executive producer, while Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton return as permanent panelists.

Paired with megahit “The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice” has been a strong performer for Fox, averaging a 1.3 rating and 7 share with adults 18-49 in Live + 7 Day ratings in Season 1. The series also averages 6 million multiplatform viewers, up 52% vs. Live + Same Day ratings, and it’s tied as the No. 1 new entertainment program of the 2020-21 TV season with adults 18-34 and teens.

“I Can See Your Voice” features a group of singers — some of whom are good and some of whom are terrible. It’s up to a contestant, with the help of Himes, Bailon-Houghton and a rotating panel of comedians, musical superstars and pop culture experts, to guess who’s a good singer and who is not. The catch: the contestant must weed out bad singers based on a lip synch challenge, interrogation and a series of clues. The contestant ultimately narrows it down to one performer, who then duets with the musical superstar — and either they’re on point, or it’s a trainwreck. The contestant is playing for $100,000 if they get it right.

Season 1 celebrity guests included Joel McHale, Niecy Nash, Rick Springfield, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Katharine McPhee. Episodes are currently streaming on Tubi, Fox Now, Hulu and on demand.

Fox Alternative Entertainment produces “I Can See Your Voice,” which comes from executive producers James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Jeong. McKinlay also serves as showrunner. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM. Jeong, of course, is also a panelist on “The Masked Singer,” “The Masked Dancer,” “9-1-1: Masked Edition” and “Fox Masked NFL Sunday.”