Hulu Releases First Look at Gillian Anderson in ‘The Great’ (TV News Roundup)

Hulu released a first look at Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother Joanna in Season 2 of “The Great,” which premieres Nov. 19.

The comedy-drama, billed as “anti-historical,” satirizes the story of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine in the series, which charts Catherine’s rise to power as well as her marriage to Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star.

Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 2 will see Catherine coup Peter and take the throne for herself, after which she must fight everyone in her life to bring the ideology of the Age of the Enlightenment to her reluctant country. Anderson’s Joanna is one of Catherine’s many adversaries in that struggle.

“The Great” is created and written by Tony McNamara, who executive produces alongside Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman. Civic Center Media produces in association with MRC Television. See the first look images above and below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released a trailer and key art for upcoming animated series “Marvel’s Hit Monkey,” which premieres Nov. 17. Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, the series follows a Japanese snow monkey (Fred Tatasciore) who joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) after his tribe is slaughtered. Together, they their way through the Yakuza underworld. George Takei, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki and Nobi Nakanishi also star. Josh Gordon and Will Speck serve as creators and executive produce with Joe Quesada. See the trailer and art below.

