Hulu Originals Taps Dane Joseph as Director of Unscripted Series

Dane Joseph will join Hulu Original’s expanding unscripted series team as a director. In his new role, Joseph will oversee the streaming platform’s growing programming slate of unscripted series, from development through production.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Dane to Hulu as we expand our offering of unscripted original series,” said Belisa Balaban in a statement. “He has great creative instincts, as well as the skill, relationships and experience to execute at the highest level.”

“I am grateful to Belisa and Rob Mills for welcoming me aboard and entrusting me to deliver the highest-quality unscripted programming for the Hulu audience,” Joseph added. “This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the unscripted team.”

Joseph, an alumnus of Seton Hall University and Columbia University, comes to Hulu with over a decade of unscripted content experience. Most recently, Joseph served as vice president of development for the MTV Entertainment Group, where he introduced the true crime genre at VH1 with “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” and the upcoming “My True Crime Story.” In addition, Joseph managed the development of unscripted series such as “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” “True Life: First Time First Responders.” Prior to MTV and VHI, Joseph created “Your Husband Is Cheating on Us” for Bravo with Hot Snakes Media and assisted in casting for a variety of series, including “The Sisterhood: Becoming Nuns” for Lifetime, “Breaking Amish,” “Return to Amish” and “Escaping Alaska” for TLC, “Extinct or Alive” for Animal Planet and “The Pioneers” for National Geographic.