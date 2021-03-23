Hulu Orders Australian Animated Comedy Series ‘Koala Man,’ Justin Roiland to Produce

Hulu has ordered the animated comedy “Koala Man” to series.

The series hails creator and executive producer Michael Cusack, with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez onboard as executive producers and showrunners. “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites” co-creator Justin Roiland will also executive produce along with Princess Pictures and Bento Box. 20th Television Animation will serve as the studio.

Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the family comedy, in which the patriarch (voiced by Cusack) lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community.

This is not the first time Roiland and Cusack have worked together. Cusack’s viral YouTube hit “Ciggy Butt Brain” caught Roiland’s attention, with Roiland later asking Cusack to create an Australian version of “Rick and Morty.” That led to the animated project “Bushworld Adventures.” The 11-minute special infamously aired on Adult Swim on April Fools Day in 2018, one year after the surprise premiere of “Rick and Morty” Season 3. Variety exclusively reported that Cusack had set up the animated series “YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” at Adult Swim last year.

Hernandez and Samit have previously worked together on shows like “The Tick,” “Central Park,” “One Day at a Time, and “Ultra Violet and Blue Demon.” They are currently under an overall deal at 20th Television. Their feature credits include “Detective Pikachu,” “”Addams Family 2,” and “Night Wolf.”

They are repped by UTA, 3Arts, and Jackoway Tyerman.

In addition to “Solar Opposites,” Hulu’s animation slate currently includes “Crossing Swords” and the upcoming Marvel shows “M.O.D.O.K” and “Hit Monkey.”