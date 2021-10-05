Hulu Orders Candy Montgomery True Crime Scripted Series, Jessica Biel to Star as Elisabeth Moss Exits

Hulu has ordered the scripted true crime series about Candy Montgomery, with Jessica Biel now attached to star.

The project was first announced as being in the works in July 2020, landing at Hulu in December. At that time, “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss was attached to play the lead role. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Moss bowed out due to scheduling conflicts.

The series tells the true story of Montgomery, a Texas housewife who infamously murdered her friend Betty Gore with an ax in 1980. Biel will star in the role of Montgomery.

Several members of the team behind the Hulu/UCP true crime series “The Act” will reunite for “Candy.” Robin Veith wrote the “Candy” pilot script and will serve as executive producer on the series. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat banner along with Alex Hedlund. Michael Uppendahl will direct the pilot and executive produce. Biel and Michelle Purple will executive produce via Iron Ocean. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series hails from UCP and 20th Television. Both Veith and Antosca are under overall deals at UCP.

Biel was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for her starring role in Season 1 of the USA Network crime drama “The Sinner.” The series proved to be major ratings draw for the network, with the fourth season set to premiere on Oct. 13. Biel and Purple remain on the show as executive producers. Iron Ocean also currently produces the hit Freeform series “Cruel Summer,” with Season 2 of that show set to go into production this fall.

Biel is also known for her starring roles in shows like “7th Heaven” and in features such as “The Illusionist,” “Hitchcock,” “The A-Team,” and “New Year’s Eve.”

She is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment, Morris Yorn, and The Lede Company.

This is now the second scripted show ordered to series about the Montgomery case. HBO Max is currently working on its own version of the story titled “Love and Death,” with Elizabeth Olsen set to star as Montgomery and Lily Rabe attached to play Gore.