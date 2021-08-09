Peacock Nabs ‘Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me’ Documentary

Peacock has nabbed streaming rights to the Howie Mandel documentary “But Enough About Me.”

The film that examines Mandel’s long career in comedy and his long battle with obsessive compulsive disorder made the festival rounds last year. Directed by Barry Avrich, “Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me” will be available as of Aug. 10 on NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

“When you’re doing a documentary on a world-renowned germaphobe, there’s no better production value than a worldwide pandemic,” Mandel told Variety.

The deal with Peacock is appropriate given that NBC has been Mandel’s home on and off since the early 1980s when he was a member of the ensemble of medical drama “St. Elsewhere” At present he serves as a judge for NBC’s summer stalwart “America’s Got Talent.” He is also host of the game show franchise “Deal or No Deal,” which has aired on NBC and CNBC.

The debut of “But Enough About Me” coincides with the return of live shows for “AGT” on NBC.

The documentary follows Mandel in behind-the-scenes role on “AGT” and his work as a standup comedian. Until COVID-19 put a crimp in touring, Mandel was logging more than 200 dates a year. “But Enough About Me” also dives deep into the mental illness issues that drive his fear of germs and other OCD tendencies.

In addition to his TV and stage work, Mandel also co-hosts the podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” with his daughter, Jackelyn Schultz.

“But Enough About Me” is executive produced by Avrich, Randy Lennox, Jeffrey Latimer and Rich Thurber. Avrich also served as producer with Mark Selby.