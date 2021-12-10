How Television Networks Are Celebrating the New Year in 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, television networks are announcing their New Year’s programming, including live specials, themed episodes and more.

Read a full list of New Year’s programming below. (More programming will be added to the list as networks announce titles.)

“General Hospital” (ABC, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.) — New Year’s Eve plans shift and change, and although not everyone ends the night with a kiss, the celebratory atmosphere is undeniable, and love is in the air as Port Charles rings in the new year.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (CBS, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.) — Country music’s biggest stars will ring in the new year from downtown Nashville across multiple locations. The special will be packed with performances celebrating the anticipation of a new year, with performers including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” (ABC, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.) — The 50th anniversary celebration will consist of five and a half hours of performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe, including its first Spanish-language countdown live from Puerto Rico. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced closer to show night.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” (NBC, Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m.) – This celebratory special, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, will feature a lineup of special guests and musical performances. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Cyrus, Lindsay Shookus, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. It is produced by Den of Thieves and Hopetown Entertainment and is directed by Joe DeMaio.