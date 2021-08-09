‘Housebroken’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Housebroken” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox, Variety has learned.

The animated comedy series stars Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas and Sam Richardson. DuVall also co-created the series.

In “Housebroken,” Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes Shel (Forte), a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; Tabitha (Horgan), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; The Gray One (Mantzoukas), a street smart cat who lives with about thirty other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; Chico (Richardson), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group’s newest member, Diablo (Hale), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.

Among the group’s other members are Elsa (DuVall), a power hungry, know-it-all Corgi, and fake service dog, who drives Honey crazy; Nibbles (Bresha Webb), a psychopathic hamster who is mourning the loss of her mate (whose face she ate…and everyone knows it); Max (Hale), George Clooney’s pig, a former actor and current status-obsessed a-hole; Bubbles (Greta Lee), a horny, teenage goldfish who lives with Honey and Chief, and heckles the animals any chance she gets; Tchotchke, a silent, and possibly magical, slow loris with a mysterious past, who uses a tiny cocktail umbrella to express his emotions; and Maria (Maria Bamford), Honey and Chief’s human owner.

“’Housebroken’ has quickly established itself as an important part of Animation Domination,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “In fact, the only animals funnier than our own pets are the members of HOUSEBROKEN’s incredibly talented cast. Gabrielle, Jennifer, and Clea have delivered big comedy and surprising characters using this wonderful group of animals to make fun of the neuroses in all of us. Bento, Kapital and Fox look forward to many more hilarious episodes featuring this amazing ensemble.”

“Housebroken” is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and DuVall. Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.