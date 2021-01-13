Hope Hicks Exits Trump White House (Report)

Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s longtime advisers and former Fox. Corp. communications chief, has departed the White House, according to CNN. Her last day was reportedly Tuesday.

Reports of her pending exit first emerged on Jan. 8. Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, citing sources familiar with the matter, noted that Hicks had told colleagues the upcoming exit did not stem from the violent insurrection by pro-Trump extremists at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but as part of a previously planned departure, given the end of Trump’s term after losing his bid for re-election.

Hicks did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

After departing her post at the White House – for the first time – as communications director in 2018, Hicks had a brief, year-long foray in Hollywood circles, moving to Los Angeles and joining Fox Corp. as executive vice president and chief communications officer in early 2019. She boarded the Rupert Murdoch-led company during a period in which the Walt Disney Company was finalizing its acquisition of most of Fox’s entertainment assets, leaving it with Fox News, Fox Sports, Fox television stations and the Fox Entertainment network.

Hicks then left Fox to return to the Trump White House in February 2020; the media conglomerate credited her with helping to establish the Fox Forward Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Her departure follows that of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham over the past week, among others, following the storming of the Capitol in which five people were killed.

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

“He must go,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”