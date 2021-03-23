‘Home & Family’ To End With Season 9 on Hallmark Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

After almost a decade, “Home & Family” is signing off of the Hallmark Channel.

The morning show, which paused production twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to resume filming at the end of March. Now Variety has learned exclusively that that batch of episodes will be its last.

“The ninth and current season of ‘Home & Family’ will be the series’ last,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.”

“Home & Family” made its cable debut on April 1, 1996. Then it was a morning talk show entitled “The Home and Family Show,” which aired on The Family Channel. After a two year run, it came to an end but was then rebooted in October 2012 for the Hallmark Channel.

Hosted by the aforementioned Matenopoulos and Mathison, the morning show features daily guests and was previously a two-hour daily show that aired Mondays through Fridays. Through the years some of those guests have included extended show “family” such as lifestyle experts Kym Douglas, Ken Wingard, Maria Provenzano, Lawrence Zarian, Tamera Mowry-Housley and pet adoption expert Larissa Wohl. Additionally, cast members from Hallmark’s original slate of films and series have stopped by as well, such as Lacey Chabert, Dylan Neal, Taylor Cole, Jill Wagner, Nancy Grace, Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kristoffer Polaha and Marilu Henner.

During its run, the series picked up six Daytime Emmy nominations.

“Home & Family” first paused production in March 2020 during its eighth season. It then began production on the ninth season in September, with its first show of the season airing on Sept. 14. The second production pause came in December, with the most recent new episodes airing during the first week of January.