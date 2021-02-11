Hollywood Unions Join AFL-CIO Push for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Public Policy Agenda

Hollywood’s major unions have signed on with the AFL-CIO’s push to advance public policy initiatives involving diversity, equity and inclusion issues.

The broad goal is to strengthen collective bargaining and copyright protections and the state and federal level. On Thursday, a clutch of entertainment industry union representatives gathered for a virtual news conference to detail the policy proposals and underscore the urgency for the need for action to better protect middle-class and low-rung workers.

“We stand solidly behind the missions and goals. We believe very strongly in copyright protections. It’s how our members receive appropriate remuneration for their work,” said David White, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA. “And we feel very strongly about the importance of showcasing the full variety of the American scene” in entertainment content.

Other unions represented on the call included Directors Guild of America, Writers Guild of America East, IATSE, Actors Equity Association, Stage Directors and Choreographer Society, the American Federation of Musicians and the American Guild of Musical Artists have teamed with AFL-CIO’s Department for Professional Employees wing to field specific proposals.

The key components of federal policy proposals are: