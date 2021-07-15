Hollywood Events Requiring Even Vaccinated Attendees to Show Negative COVID Tests as Delta Variant Grows

As coronavirus cases rise across Los Angeles due to the Delta variant, Hollywood events are requiring even fully vaccinated attendees to show negative COVID tests.

An invitation to Thursday’s Season 2 premiere of “Ted Lasso” reads, “Due to the recent increase in the Los Angeles COVID rates, all guests and personnel attending the Season 2 premiere of ‘Ted Lasso’ will be required to show proof of full-vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test in order to enjoy the evening.”

Other Thursday events, including the taping and press junket for “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” and the red carpet premiere of “Turner & Hooch,” also require fully vaccinated guests to show proof of a negative test. The “Bachelorette” taping requires masks and social distancing before and after the press interview portion, and requires attendees to register for PASSCARD, Warner Brothers’ daily health screening assessment. Last week’s premiere event for “The White Lotus” similarly required negative tests for vaccinated individuals and instructed reporters to wear masks when not speaking directly with the talent.

Over the last 30 days, daily reported COVID cases in Los Angeles have increased fivefold. Yet L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed that “over 99% of the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths we are seeing are among unvaccinated individuals.” L.A. County’s Christina Ghaly also emphasized that there have been no hospital admissions of fully vaccinated people.

This recent development comes as some events in L.A. are being postponed or canceled due to rising case rates. On Wednesday, Foo Fighters called off their highly anticipated return to The Forum due to a positive test from someone in their camp.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the band explained on Twitter. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date.”

The Cannes Film Festival, which continues to Saturday in France, also required vaccinated Americans to undergo frequent COVID tests, as U.S. vaccination cards were not considered sufficient proof to comply with European standards.

