Netflix Sets ‘Hit & Run’ Premiere Date, Debuts Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that the upcoming thriller series “Hit & Run” will premiere on Aug. 6.

The nine-episode series follows tour guide Segev Azulai (Lior Raz) living a content life in Tel Aviv with his young daughter (Neta Orbach) and his new American wife Danielle (Kaelen Ohm). When Danielle is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run on the day she was set to return to New York for a visit, his life is turned upside down.

Suspecting the tragedy may not have been an accident, Segev sets out to look for his wife’s killers who have fled to the U.S. With the help of his Israeli police detective cousin (Moran Rosenblatt), an old friend (Gal Toren) and an American ex-lover turned savvy investigative reporter (Sanaa Lathan), Segev begins to uncover disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

“Hit & Run” also stars Lior Ashkenazi, Gregg Henry, Igal Naor, Michael Aronov and Kevin Mambo.

The series was co-created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff along with showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Episodes were directed by Mike Barker, Rotem Shamir and Neasa Hardiman. Mike Barker, Kimberlin Belloni, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks serve as executive producers. Writers Andy Gettens and Lauren Mackenzie serve as co-executive producers.

Watch a trailer below.

