Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to Headline Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Conference

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will headline the Royal Television Society’s annual conference in Cambridge.

The two women will appear in conversation with Cambridge professor and television personality Dame Mary Beard.

“They will talk about what they see in the world, the stories that fascinate them, and how their production company HiddenLight facilitates their global approach to storytelling,” the RTS said in a statement.

This year’s RTS Cambridge Convention, which is titled “Broadcast Britain: Reshaping Britishness on the global stage,” will also welcome speakers including England football manager Gareth Southgate OBE, broadcaster Clare Balding OBE and The Spectator editor Fraser Nelson, among others.

Broadcasting and political supremos will also be in attendance including British culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, BBC director general Tim Davie and ITV CEO Carolyn McCall.

“The eminent combination of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Mary Beard promises an erudite and unmissable session, and a great addition to our packed programme of industry heavyweights who are set to share their insights on Broadcasting Britain,” said Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all the speakers and the wider industry to Cambridge for what is set to be an impactful and thought-provoking set of sessions.”

“I am very much looking forward to this year’s convention and to welcoming RTS members back to Cambridge for what is set to be another thrilling event,” said Ben McOwen Wilson, chairs of this year’s convention and managing director of YouTube U.K.

“I am particularly delighted to be welcoming Gareth Southgate OBE to deliver the conference’s closing keynote – as we all saw at this Summer’s Euros, Gareth and his young team embody the best of the diverse and inspirational talent that this country has to offer. As someone who has done so much to bring England together, I can think of no one better suited to close our discussions on how the industry must evolve and adapt to represent a more diverse, creative and, genuinely representative, modern Britain.”

The convention takes place on Aug. 15 and 16.