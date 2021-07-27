HGTV Enlists Retta to Host ‘Ugliest House in America’ in 2022

HGTV fans usually get to see some of the nation’s most beautiful homes, but a new series from the Discovery-owned cable outlet will instead feature domiciles their owners believe are some of the ugliest.

Comedian and actor Retta will host “Ugliest House in America,” a new series slated to debut in early 2022. The series will put a spotlight on unsightly homes, including, said the network, “failed flips, gaudy design and heinous hodge-podge horrors.” The house judged to be the nation’s “ugliest” will get a $150,000 renovation/

“I loooove a renovation ‘before and after” so to have a front row seat from beginning to end in Ugliest House in America is pretty damn exciting, especially since I fancy myself an amateur designer,” said the actor, who may be best known for her roles in “Parks and Recreation” and “Good Girls,” in a statement. “My go-to design recommendations are to add a chandelier and more cabinets for storage, so amateur!”

The new series will offer “an exploration of America’s homes like we’ve never seen before,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, production and development, HGTV, in a statement. “This series will be eye-candy with a twist as we showcase ‘home’ in an entirely new way, and with Retta at the helm, is sure to be a hilarious and fun-filled journey of the country’s oddest, wildest and most ridiculous homes.”

HGTV has relied on celebrities previously, including in series such as “Celebrity IOU,” in which Drew and Jonathan Scott help famous faces renovate homes.