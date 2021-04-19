Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Thalissa Teixeira Join Lucy Hale in AMC, Alibi Series ‘Ragdoll’

Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira will star alongside Lucy Hale in the AMC-Alibi series “Ragdoll,” Variety has learned.

The six-episode show, which was ordered to series back in February, is set to begin production on April 19 in London. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole. Variety exclusively reported Hale’s casting in March.

Assigned to a shocking new case, nicknamed The Ragdoll, are DS Rose (Lloyd-Hughes), DI Baxter (Teixeira) and DC Edmunds (Hale). The “Ragdoll Killer” taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name at the very end. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

“We’re thrilled to have Lucy, Thalissa and Henry on board as three ideal leads to bring Ragdoll to life,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and co-head of AMC Studios. “We’re excited to begin filming with our partners at Sid Gentle Films and to watch these three talented actors play off each other through these darkly intriguing and intricately drawn characters.”

Lloyd-Hughes can currently be seen as Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix series “The Irregulars.” He is also known for playing Aaron Peel in Season 2 of “Killing Eve” and for appearing in BBC One’s six-part TV adaptation of “Les Misérables.” Other credits include “The Pale Horse,” “Indian Summers,” and “The InBetweeners.”

He is repped by 42 and Mosaic.

Teixeira is known for her roles in shows like “Two Weeks,” “Trigonometry,” and “The Musketeers.” She will next be seen in Channel 5’s “Anne Boleyn” opposite Jodie Turner-Smith. Her stage credits include “Women Beware Women,” “Othello,” and “The Changeling” at Shakespeare’s Globe, “Julie” at the National Theatre,” and “Electra” at the Old Vic.

She is repped by Independent Talent Group, Authentic Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment

“Ragdoll” will air on AMC in the U.S. and Alibi in the U.K. Freddy Syborn will serve as the lead writer and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, one of BBC Studios invested indie production companies, will also executive produce. Sid Gentle Films also produces the hit BBC America series “Killing Eve.”

“It is so exciting to be working with the wonderfully creative Henry again and a dream to have the incredibly talented Thalissa as one of our wonderful leads,” Woodward Gentle said. “With the addition of the charismatic Lucy, we have a really magical trio bringing this adaptation to life.”

Dan McDermott and Kristin Jones will take the lead for AMC and Philippa Collie Cousins, commissioning editor of drama for UKTV, will be executive producer for Alibi. Lizzie Rusbridger will produce. “Ragdoll” will be directed by Toby MacDonald and Niall MacCormick. The show was commissioned for AMC by McDermott and Jones and for Alibi by Cousins, with head of scripted Pete Thornton. It was ordered by Emma Ayech, channel director for Alibi. At UKTV, Richard Watsham is the director of commissioning and Adrian Wills is genre general manager for drama and lifestyle.