Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Uzo Aduba Among Eight Cast in Amazon Anthology ‘Solos’

The upcoming Amazon anthology series “Solos” has lined up a star-studded cast.

Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu will all star in the series.

“Solos” is a seven-part anthology series that is described as exploring the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. It will tell stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience. The series is slated to debut in 2021.

David Weil serves as executive producer and showrunner and will also make his directorial debut on the show. Weil previously created and serves as co-showrunner on the Amazon series “Hunters.” Weil is currently under an overall deal at Amazon Studios.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire,” Weil said. “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

Along with Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster also executive produce with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.