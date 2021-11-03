‘Heels’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

“Heels” has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz.

Production on the second season will begin in 2022. In addition, Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2. Tucker stars as Bobby Pin while Ramos stars as Diego Cottonmouth. Mike O’Malley will also return as showrunner in addition to continuing in the role of Charlie Gully.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

“Heels” takes place in the town of Duffy, Georgia, and follows the men and women of the Duffy Wrestling League, a local pro wrestling promotion run by Jack Spade (Stephen Amell). The first season sees Jack feuding with his brother, Ace (Alexander Ludwig), over the top spot in the promotion as well as the legacy of their father, who founded the DWL.

The series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison as Apocalypse, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.

The series was created by Michael Waldron, who serves as an executive producer. Peter Segal, who directed multiple episodes of Season 1, executive produces as well alongside O’Malley, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. Lionsgate Television Produces in association with Paramount Television Studios.