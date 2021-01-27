‘Head of the Class’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Katie Beth Hall (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Beth Hall has been cast in the “Head of the Class” reboot pilot at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

She joins previously announced series lead Isabella Gomez as well as cast members Jorge Diaz, Dior Goodjohn, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Brandon Severs, and Christa Miller.

The rebooted series revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher Alicia Adams (Gomez), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Hall will star as Sarah Watson. She is on the swim team with Terrell (Severs) and is a type A personality that’s driven to create her own destiny.

Hall previously appeared on shows like “Happy!” in the role of Brooke, “Better Call Saul” as Young Kim, and “Bull.” She is repped by Jordan, Gill & Dornbaum Talent Agency, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

The pilot for “Head of the Class” was originally announced last May. It is written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen. Both will also serve as executive producers along with Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions, Jeff Ingold, and co-executive producer Liza Katzer with Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio.

The original “Head of the Class” ran for five seasons and 114 episodes on ABC from 1986-1991. The teacher was originally played by Howard Hesseman and later Billy Connolly. It starred Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Tony O’Dell, Robin Givens, Kimberly Russell, Leslie Bega, Tannis Vallely, Khrystyne Haje, and Brian Robbins. The show was created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias.