HBO Unveils ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

HBO released a teaser for comedy series “Somebody Somewhere,” which debuts Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The seven-episode series follows a Kansan, Sam (Bridget Everett), who struggles to fit into the hometown mold but finds singing to be her saving grace, the outlet of expression leading her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who also don’t fit in. The teaser reads “a coming of middle age story” as characters Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) sit in a car together, chastising one another and having a good laugh.

The series also stars Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy and Mike Hagerty, with recurring cast members Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and Jane Brody.

“Somebody Somewhere” is co-created and executive produced by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen and is also executive produced by Everett; Carolyn Straus for Mighty Mint; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions; Patricia Green and Tyler Romary. Shuli Harel produces. The series is written by Bos, Thureen and Breen and directed by Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen. Watch the teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released an official trailer for “With Love,” which premieres all five episodes on Dec. 17. The trailer features clips of the Diaz family as they celebrate various holidays and experience family dinners and romantic meet cutes. The trailer also showcases Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr.(Mark Indelicato) as they navigate their respective romantic relationships amid the chaos of their family. “With Love” also stars Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez. Creator Gloria Calderón Kellet executive produces, and GloNation and Amazon Studios produce. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVES

BBC Studios promoted Ryan O’Dowd to executive vice president of entertainment and music for its Los Angeles production arm. In his new role, he will focus on developing high profile talent driven projects, major entertainment formats and original series. O’Dowd will work with talent industry executives and writers as well as UK producers from BBC Studios and independent producers. O’Dowd was most recently BBC Studios’ senior vice president of entertainment development for LA productions. Prior to joining BBC, he served as vice president of development for Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Crown Media Family Networks announced that Judi Lopez has been tapped as executive vice president of distribution and content strategy. Lopez will report to president and CEO Wonya Lucas. In addition, three long-time members of Crown Media’s distribution team have been promoted: Lisa Barroso assumes the position of senior vice president of content distribution and strategy; Holly Henderson advances to senior vice president of distribution and Raquel Williams becomes vice president of distribution. Barroso, based in Chicago, and Henderson, based in Studio City, report to Lopez. Williams, based in Studio City, reports to Barroso. Lopez will oversee every aspect of sales, negations, strategic planning and marketing efforts related to content distribution. She will also identify new opportunities for revenue growth, while also implementing a strategic vision to expand the company. Prior to joining Crown Media, Lopez led content distribution, advocacy and government affairs and partnership marketing at Fuse Media. She has also worked positions at AMC Networks, Disney and ESPN Media Networks.

Estrella Media announced that Steve Mandala is joining as chief revenue and local media officer. Mandala begins Dec. 1 and will be based out of the company’s New York office. Mandala previously served as president of ad sale and marketing at Univision. Prior to that, he was at NBCUniversal where he led sale throughout the cable group and Telemundo. Additionally, he is a former CableFax and HispanicAd Media Executive of the Year as well as a graduate of the University of Southern California.

AWARDS

NBC and E! announced that Christina Aguilera will receive the first Music Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Becky G will present the award to Aguilera at the ceremony. Aguilera will be honored for her contributions to the music industry and her famed career. In addition to receiving the award, Aguilera will perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, closing with music from her new Spanish-language album, her first Spanish-language album in over 20 years. The award ceremony will air on NBC and E! on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced the recipients for the 2022 Iris Awards: Valari Dobson Staab for the Lew Klein Award for Leadership; Emerson Coleman for the NATPE Chairman Award for Lifetime Achievement; Wolf Entertainment for Award for Excellence of Global Content and Branding; Tamron Hall for Award for Excellence of Television Performer; and Alex Paen for NATPE Enterprise Award and Inside Edition for Award for Excellence of Television Program, Special or Series. The Iris Awards recognize the best executives, program producers, creators, talent and content that make a significant impact on the industry and culture. Also in attendance to present or accept the awards are Deborah Norville, Zeeko Zaki and Elliot Wolf. The ceremony will take place as a part of NATPE Miami in-person on Jan. 19, 2022 and will be hosted by Soledad O’Brien.

Peabody has appointed five new members to its board of jurors, which bestows the Peabody Awards for excellence in television, radio/podcast and digital media. The new jurors are: Vanessa K. De Luca, Hannah Giorgis, Nicholas Quah, Kent Rees and Mark Ruffin. De Luca is editor-in-chief of The Root; Giorgis is a staff writer at The Atlantic; Quah is a podcast critic at New York Magazine’s Vulture as well as a contributing critic at NPR’s Fresh Air; Rees is general manager and chief marketing officer for Fast Studios; and Ruffin is program director of the Real Jazz Channel on SiriusXM.

LATE NIGHT

Seth Rogen, Nicholas Braun, Macklemore and Windser will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Ken Jeong, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Javier Bardem and Gangs of Youth will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Octavia Spencer, Max Greenfield and Travis will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”