HBO to Release ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ Docuseries About Woody Allen Abuse Allegations, in February

Piecing together home movies, court documents, police evidence and never-before-heard audio tapes, HBO is releasing docuseries “Allen v. Farrow” — which examines the decades-long story behind the sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen involving his daughter Dylan — on Feb. 21. The series will also stream on HBO Max.

The four-part HBO Documentary Films investigative docuseries comes from filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, and follows the abuse allegation, the subsequent custody trial, Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter Soon-Yi, and the aftermath of the trauma on the family in the years that followed.

“Allen v. Farrow” features exclusive, in-depth interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, and Ronan Farrow, as well as family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other eyewitnesses.

In addition to taking an closer look at Farrow and Allen’s personal and professional relationship, having made 13 films together, the series also takes a deeper look at Allen’s body of work as a filmmaker and examines how such public revelations about an artist can re-shape evaluations of their artistic work.

Dick and Ziering most recently teamed up on “On the Record,” also on HBO Max. “Allen v. Farrow” premieres on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

The series is presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production. “Allen v. Farrow” is directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, produced by Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers, and executive produced by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle, The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous. The series is edited by Mikaela Shwer and Parker Laramie, with music by Michael Abels.

Watch the trailer below: