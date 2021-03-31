HBO Releases ‘Mare of Easttown’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released a trailer for “Mare of Easttown,” and Combate Americas announced a partnership with Univision.

HBO released a trailer for “Mare of Easttown,” the seven-part limited series premiering April 18 on HBO. Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her, with Craig Zobel directing. “Mare of Easttown” is created and written by Brad Ingelsby and also stars Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Joe Tippett, Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon and Neal Huff. Watch the trailer below.

Combate Americas, the world’s premiere Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, and Univision have announced a five-year media rights partnership that includes 30 live television events annually, for a total of 150 events, beginning April 9. The events will be available across Univision platforms, on Univision and TUDN as well as the TUDN Radio Network, TUDN.TV and the TUDN app. This news comes as Combate Americas rebrands to Combate Global to reflect its international expansion.

Dick Clark Productions announced the appointment of Chris Czarkowski as chief revenue officer. Stepping into a newly created role, Czarkowski will be responsible for DCP’s revenue including a newly created sponsorship sales function, business development and international sales and distribution teams. Previously serving as senior vice president of client relationships at NBCUniversal, he will now report to DPC President Amy Thurlow.

Jamie Foxx, Lauren Graham and AJR will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”