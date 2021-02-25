HBO Sets Premiere Date For ‘A Tiny Audience’ Season Two (EXCLUSIVE)

“A Tiny Audience” is set to return for Season two on March 19.

The hit music series will air on HBO Latino at 9 p.m. and be available to stream on HBO Max. The episodes feature chart-topping Latin artists who perform and give new insight to one of their biggest songs. Each artist will showcase a never-before-seen moment of a cover, a new song or a new version of one of their songs.

“One doesn’t make music alone. One makes it with people and for people,” Carlos Vives says in Spanish in the trailer.

Season two includes Cabas, Pedro Capó, Greeicy, Kany Garcia, Lauren Jauregui, Natalia Jimenez, Los Amigos Invisibles, Lunay, Gian Marco, Mau y Ricky, MDO, Ivy Queen, Justin Quiles, Carlos Rivera, Paulina Rubio, Manuel Turizo and Vives, who will be interviewed by hosts Sarah Packiam, Maria Elisa Ayerbe and Daniel René. In fact, the MDO episode will see René rescind his host duties to assume the role of performer and join MDO to perform “No puedo olvidarme de ti,” “After Party” and “Súbete a Mi Moto.”

The show’s spectators are part of the first COVID-safe live audience. Filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami, Fla., 150 people, which included cast, crew and audience, underwent extensive quarantining and rigorous testing before entering Miami Studios’ “A Tiny Audience” bubble. The successful two-week production reported no cases of COVID-19.

The new season’s finale caps with a special tribute to Juan Gabriel, which airs May 7 at 9:30 p.m. Justin Quiles, Natalia Jiménez, Carlos Rivera and Cabas will perform their favorite by the legendary Divo de Juárez.

Watch the exclusive trailer below.