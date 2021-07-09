HBO Max’s ‘FBoy Island’ to Premiere in July (TV News Roundup)

“FBoy Island” will premiere on HBO Max on July 29 as part of the streamer’s summer slate of unscripted television, which also will include the debut of “The Hype” on Aug. 12 and “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” on Aug. 19.

“We are ready to celebrate the summer with a new slate of fun, engaging unscripted originals that tell diverse stories and cater to younger audiences,” HBO Max executive vice president Jennifer O’Connell said. “From introducing your next guilty pleasure with ‘FBoy Island’ to showcasing mind-blowing streetwear designs in ‘The Hype’ and spotlighting young people as they navigate life in Los Angeles with ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles,’ these series each offer viewers a unique, authentic and incredibly entertaining experience.”

Putting a new spin on the reality dating series concept “FBoy Island” ships 24 men to a tropical island where three women are waiting to find love. Half of the men are “nice guys” also looking for a real relationship, while the others are self-proclaimed “f-boys” competing for a cash prize. The women will navigate the dating pool together in the hopes of finding a lasting connection and avoid the f-boys they’ve so hard tried to leave behind. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host and executive produce alongside Elan Gale, Jason Goldberg, Ben Bitonti and Sam Dean.

Pivoting to the world of fashion, “The Hype” will collide the innovative spirit of streetwear and entrepreneurship for a competition series that pits ten streetwear professionals against one another to prove they can deliver elevated, authentic products. Speedy Morman will serve as host, with special guests Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, Dapper Dan and Bobby Hundreds set to appear throughout the show. The competitors will be judged by a panel that includes Offset, Bephie Birkett and Marni Senofonte. “The Hype” is executive produced by David Collins, Rob Eric, Michael Williams, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Rikki Hughes and Rachelle Mendez.

From Issa Rae, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” gives an honest, unique look at what it means to be a young, Black dream-chaser in the heart of South Los Angeles. It follows a group of ambitious childhood friends navigating their mid-20s, love, family and building their careers in their hometown. It is executive produced by Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook, Sun de Graaf, Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson “Sunny” Yim.

Watch the teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

Freeform released a trailer for Season 3B of “Good Trouble” ahead of its July 14 premiere. The continued third season resumes with Callie (Maia Mitchell) battling Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) in the biggest court case of her career, while rekindling her roomie fling with Gael (Tommy Martinez). Meanwhile Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is forced to choose between Evan (T.J. Linnard) and her friends and colleagues in the Fight Club. Elsewhere in the coterie, Malika (Zuri Adele) is dealing with the aftermath of her changing relationship with Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson) and Alice (Sherry Cola) deals with her bold departure from the problematic diversity program. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids Plus are creating a new, long-form episodic series called “Blippi’s Treehouse” as part of Amazon and Moonbug’s previously announced deal. As Blippi’s YouTube channel hits 1 billion views per month, the new series will expand Blippi’s online presence. It will premiere exclusively on Amazon Kids Plus at a future date.