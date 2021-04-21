HBO Max’s ‘The Big Shot with Bethenny’ To Premiere in April (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that “The Big Shot With Bethenny,” a new original series hosted by business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, will premiere on April 29.

The seven-episode series will feature the next generation of business moguls competing for a position on Frankel’s executive team. Each contestant will participate in a variety of real-life tasks and challenges that will test their creativity and determination to rise to the top.

The first two episodes of “The Big Shot With Bethenny” will be available to stream on April 29, with two launching May 6 and two on May 13. The finale will come out May 20.

In the trailer, Frankel says she needs a vice president of operations as contestants’ knowledge of e-commerce, licensing and social media are put to the test.

“The Big Shot With Bethenny” is produced by Evolution Media, B Real Productions and MGM Telvision with Frankel, Mark Burnett, Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Barry Poznick, Jaimie Glasson and Brian McCarthy serving as executive producers.

