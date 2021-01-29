Sara Gilbert, Leland Orser, Lyriq Bent Among Seven Cast in HBO Max Pilot ‘Verbatim’

The HBO Max pilot “Verbatim” is rounding out its cast.

Sara Gilbert, Rob Huebel, Leland Orser, Lyiq Bent, Tate Donovan, J.R. Cacia, and Kevin Dunn have all joined the project. The exact details of their roles are being kept under wraps, but the pilot follows the story of the 2019 college admissions scandal. All dialogue is taken directly from primary sources and every word is presented verbatim. It was previously reported that Chris Messina would star in the pilot.

“Verbatim” is an anthology series based on Brett Weiner’s New York Times Op Docs Series that screened at Sundance in 2014 and 2016.

Weiner serves as creator, director, and executive producer on “Verbatim” for HBO Max. Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn, also executive produce via Red Hour Films. Kathleen Lingo of the New York Times and Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Kevin Vargas of Left/Right also executive produce. Scott Lochmus and Michelene Starnadori serve as producers.

HBO Max has a number of pilots in the works at present, with the comedy “Minx” recently adding several actors in key roles. The series is set in the 1970s and follows a woman’s attempt to launch the first adult magazine for women.