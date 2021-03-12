HBO Max Orders ‘Tattletales’ Revival Hosted by Ayesha and Stephen Curry

HBO Max has given a first season order to the revival of Fremantle’s hit comedy game show “Tattletales,” hosted and executive produced by Ayesha and Stephen Curry. The series will bring together celebrity couples to reveal insights about their relationships through challenges and games.

“Ayesha and Stephen put a fresh new spin on a classic game show to really shake things up for these competing couples. Celebrity couples, they’re just like us!” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family programming at HBO Max.

“Tattletales” invites three celebrity couples to join the Currys on an exclusive date night, going head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games and competing to see who knows their partner best. Questions from viewers through the interactive fan question board will put couples’ relationships to the test as they compete for a donation to the charity of their choice.

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life,” Stephen Curry said. Ayesha added, “Our families are huge fans of the original so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy. We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait!”

The series is produced by Ayesha’s Sweet July Productions and Fremantle. Tiffany Nicholson-Horton, executive vice president and head of development for Sweet July Productions, and Erick Peyton, co-founder and chief content officer of Stephen’s Unanimous Media, will also serve as executive producers.

“Fremantle is home to the world’s largest collection of cherished game show properties,” said Jayson Dinsmore, president of alternative programming and development at Fremantle. “The dynamic Ayesha and Stephen Curry are the perfect duo to bring this hilarious exploration of the trials and tribulations of relationships back to television.”

Ayesha is a two-time New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, restaurateur and chef. Her husband, Stephen, is a seven-time NBA All-Star.