HBO Max Launches ‘So She Did’ Campaign on Women’s Equality Day

In honor of Women’s Equality Day (August 26), HBO Max announces the launch of its “So She Did” campaign, which champions the network’s female pioneers in front of and behind the camera.

The campaign kicks off with a film that celebrates the women who have been told they are “too much” and break all the rules to be who they authentically are.

The film features nine female-identifying talent: Jordan Alexander (“Gossip Girl”), Laura Donnelly (“The Nevers”), Susie Essman (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Myha’la Herrold (“Industry”), Martha Plimpton (“Generation”), Lisa Ling (CNN’s “This is Life with Lisa Ling”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Zion Moreno (“Gossip Girl”) and Eyricka Lanvin (“Legendary”).

Ling kicks off the promo video, saying “When we were little, they told us we could be anything.”

“But when we became everything, that was too much for some folks,” Alexander chimes in. “When we push the boundaries. Sometimes the boundaries push back.”

“And tell us not to be too emotional,” Essman says, as Lanvin adds: “Too sexy” and “too Black” to the list.

Plimpton adds “too difficult,” while Moreno mentions “too intimidating,” and Einbinder says “too queer, too fearless, just too much.”

“There are rules to how much too a woman can be,” Donnelly says. “But if the alternative to being too much is being less than who we really are.”

“Count us out,” Herrold concludes. “They told us we could be anything. So we became ourselves.”

The full “So She Did” campaign is broader than the video, and it’s also more than a 24-hour commitment, described instead as an “evergreen initiative” intended to celebrate rule-breaking women of all backgrounds.

As such, HBO Max is launching “So She Did” trays across its homepage, series and movies, documentaries, comedy pages and the HBO hub to celebrate women pioneers behind the camera.

That curated selection of titles and creators includes series “Lovecraft Country” (Misha Green), “Summer Camp Island” (Julia Pott), and “Steven Universe” (Rebecca Sugar); spotlighted films “Bessie” (Dee Rees), “Red Riding Hood” (Catherine Hardwicke), and “LFG” (Andrea Nix); comedies like “Going the Distance” (Nanette Burstein) and “Insecure” (Issa Rae); and documentaries including “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (Liz Garbus) and “Harlan County USA” (Barbara Kopple). In addition, the HBO Hub will be home to “My Brother Luca” (Catalina Serna), “Frida” (Julie Taymor), and “Senseless” (Penelope Spheeris).

“Our programming has always been at the forefront in celebrating diverse and authentic stories for our audiences that we believe encourage conversation and push culture forward.” said Dana Lichtenstein, vice president of brand marketing at HBO Max and HBO, announcing the initiative.

“In the spirit of honoring Women’s Equality Day today and every day, we came up with ‘So She Did,’ an initiative that, at its core, is about rule breaking,” Lichtenstein added. “A platform that is less about what women have in common and more about what happens when we dare to celebrate our unique differences.”

In addition to the “So She Did” campaign, HBO Max will donate to nonprofits Girls Write Now, Poderistas (formerly known as ‘She Se Puede’), Women of Color Unite and Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice.

Watch the #SoSheDid promo below: