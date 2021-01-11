HBO Max Debuts ‘Selena + Chef’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max unveiled the trailer for the second season of Selena Gomez’s “Selena + Chef,” and the Native American Media Alliance is accepting applications for its 6th Annual Native American TV Writers Lab.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max debuted the trailer for the second season of “Selena + Chef,” set to premiere Jan. 21. Season 2 of the unscripted series finds Selena Gomez continuing her cooking adventures with a new roster of all-star chefs, including Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson. Like in the first season, each chef will highlight a different charity in each episode. Watch the trailer below.

TNT’s “Snowpiercer” released a trailer for its second season, which is set to premiere Jan. 25. Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller and adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed film will add cast members Sean Benn as the antagonist Mr. Wilford and Rowan Blanchard, who will portray Jennifer Connelly’s presumed-dead daughter. Season 2 will follow the revolution’s survivors, led by Layton (Daveed Diggs), as they attempt to maintain peace among the recently merged classes. But an emerging power struggle threatens the already-fragile ecosystem. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Super Bowl champions Eli Manning and Ed Reed are joining sports analysis series “Detail,” created by the late Kobe Bryant. Focusing on quarterback’s in tonight’s College Football Playoff Championship Game, Manning will break down the semifinal performances of Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones in two new episodes, streaming now on ESPN Plus. Reed will analyze crucial defensive performances of NFL teams in the Wild Card and Divisional playoff rounds.

Lifetime Movie Club, Lifetime’s streaming service, will debut a first-ever original movie called “Dead in the Water,” available Jan. 15. “Dead in the Water” centers on an aspiring photography vlogger Tara (Catherine Lidstone) who is taken on a weekend getaway to her family’s vacation lake house by her best friend Amy (Angela Gulner) after her longtime boyfriend Derek (Sam Krumrine) dumps her. While there, Tara meets an effusively mysterious and attractive man named Lucas (Peter Porte) who is more devious than the average rebound. The movie will be the first of three films premiering on the Lifetime Movie Club in 2021. Watch a teaser below.

INITIATIVES

The Native American Media Alliance, a Native American advocacy organization, in partnership with A+E Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Kung Fu Monkey Productions announced they are accepting applications for the 6th Annual Native American TV Writers Lab. The program, which is designed to bridge the gap in Native American representation in primetime network TV writers’ rooms, is an intensive five-week TV writing workshop that prepares Native American screenwriters for careers at major television networks through panel discussions and individual and group meetings. Taking place virtually from April to May, the lab will offer seven Native American writers an opportunity to finish a script by the end of the session, which will then be read by network executives. The early deadline to apply is Feb. 1, with regular and late deadlines Feb. 15 and March 1, respectively. For more information and to submit visit http://www.nama.media.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Milo Ventimiglia, Jake Tapper and Queen Naija will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Rashida Jones, Bill Burr and country music band Old Dominion will be guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature guests Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar and synthpop band Future Islands. Saweetie will be on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”