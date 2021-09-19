HBO Max Unveils ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Euphoria’ First Look Footage During Emmys

HBO Max teased footage of the upcoming series “Peacemaker” as part of an image spot that aired during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The series, set to premiere in January 2022, is based on the DC Comics character created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette in 1966. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising his character from “The Suicide Squad.” The series takes place after the events of the film and looks at the origin story of Peacemaker, a complicated hero who strives to achieve peace no matter what — even if it means killing people. Created by James Gunn, who also directed “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker” is the first television series to come out of the DC Extended Universe.

In the new footage, Peacemaker shows up to a dinner in a public restaurant with friends in full superhero regalia. “Why are you in your costume?” one asks. “This is a uniform,” Peacemaker replies. In another clip, he bends over and points a gun between his legs, shooting a peace sign into a metal target.

HBO Max also debuted never before seen footage from the second season of “Euphoria,” the fifth and final season of “Insecure,” the new “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That,” Season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and Mindy Kaling’s new comedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Highlights teased include Sarah Jessica Park as “Sex and the City’s” Carrie dancing, drinking with and kissing Mr. Big (Chris North). The “Insecure” teaser showed Issa (Issa Rae) hyping herself up in a mirror, as her character does in earlier seasons, and dancing with her friends. Larry David spills red wine on a light couch in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” then in the next clip, shouts, “How am I the bad guy?” In the new clips of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” college girls strut on campus in bathrobes and “walk of shame” attire. For “Euphoria,” HBO Max only revealed a shot of Zendaya’s face in her role as Rue, giving a slight smile.

See the spot below.