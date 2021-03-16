HBO Max Orders Streetwear Competition Series ‘The Hype’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max ordered a new streetwear competition series, and Variety has an exclusive first look at Carey Mulligan in “My Grandparents’ War.”

CASTING

Angela Bassett will narrate Fox’s “Malika the Lion Queen,” a two-hour wildlife documentary that will air April 4 and be available on Tubi beginning April 18. Bassett will guide viewers through an educational exploration of the true queens and leaders in the lion kingdom. The special tells the untold story of the lioness experience through the exhilarating and harrowing life of Malika. It is produced by Plimsoll Productions and executive produced by Tom Hugh-Jones, Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield. Watch a teaser below.

DATES

“Birdgirl” will debut on Adult Swim at midnight on April 4. The “Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law” spinoff sees 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherit her father’s socially irresponsible company. To set things right, She assembles the ragtag Birdteam to try to undo all the dangerous decisions of the previous generation and contain the havoc of their very own “world-saving” products gone bad. The series features Paget Brewster, Rob Delaney, Sonia Denis, Kether Donohue, John Doman, Negin Farsad, Tony Hale and Lorelei Ramirez. It is executive produced by Erik Richter and Christina Miller. Watch a teaser below.

Starz will premiere “Confronting a Serial Killer” on April 18 at 9 p.m. and be available across all platforms. The five-episode docuseries tells the story of author Jillian Lauren and her mission to uncover the secrets of prolific serial killer Samuel Little and aid law enforcement in solving a multitude of cold case murders. It shines a light on systemic issues in the criminal justice system and unveils Lauren’s own reconciliation with her history of addiction and abuse. Joe Berlinger serves as director and executive producer, with Po Kutchins as showrunner. Jon Doran and Jon Kamen also executive produce. Watch the trailer below.



Peacock announced “Rutherford Falls” will premiere on April 22. The comedy series is about lifelong best friends Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. It also features Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan and is co-created and executive produced by Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas. Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix will debut “The Upshaws” on May 12. Starring and executive produced by Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes, the series follows Bennie Upshaw (Epps), a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess trying his best to take care of his family: wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine), their firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), his teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) and his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes). Epps, Sykes, Regina Hicks, Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner serve as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

In an exclusive first look of an upcoming episode of “My Grandparents’ War,” which debuts on PBS April 4, Carey Mulligan travels to Japan to understand the Japanese military strategy during World War II and her grandfather’s experiences in the Navy, who was a junior officer on Britain’s biggest warship — the first-ever attacked by a Japanese kamikaze aircraft. The series explores the impact of World War II on the families of four British actors, the others being Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Rylance and Kristin Scott Thomas. Watch the exclusive clip below.

Netflix released a trailer for “Worn Stories,” out on April 1. Adapted from Emily Spivack’s book, the docuseries explores the connection between clothing and memory with each of the eight episodes centering on a theme that offers a new way of thinking about our clothes, ourselves and our shared human experiences. It is produced by Spivack, Morgan Neville, Jenji Kohan, Dara Horenblas, Caitrin Rogers, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, Blake Davis and David Rohde. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

MotorTrend Group greenlit “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew,” an original automotive series from Kevin Hart and his comedy crew The Plastic Cup Boyz. It will take a look into the world of car collecting and what it means to be a muscle car devotee as they attempt to launch their own automotive club. The series is set to premiere later this year on the MotorTrend app. Propagate Content’s Big Breakfast and HartBeat Productions produce.

DEVELOPMENT

HBO Max gave a series order to “The Hype,” a streetwear competition series where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and remain authentic to their style without being eliminated. The show will feature 10 streetwear professionals who will compete in challenges to prove they can deliver their product, with each of the eight episodes offering an inside scoop on the business of fashion. Speedy Morman will serve as host and the judge panel includes Offset, Bephies Beauty Supply founder Beth Birkett and renowned stylist and costume designer Marni Senofonte. Rikki Hughes, David Collins, Rob Eric, Michael Williams, Rachelle Mendez, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith serve as executive producers.

DEALS

American Black Film Festival Ventures announced a partnership with IMG. The multi-year agreement will see IMG develop and market a long-term, cohesive sponsorship strategy for ABFF’s portfolio of annual events. As an Endeavor company, this builds on their relationship with ABFF, which was formalized when Endeavor Content and ABFF partnered to launch the Social Justice Now Film Festival. IMG will provide valuation, data and insights from Endeavor Analytics and use the broader Endeavor network to extend their reach in different markets and facilitate year-round engagement.

LATE NIGHT

Michelle Obama and Brittany Howard will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tonight, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have on Benedict Cumberbatch, Madelaine Petsch and Rosé. “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Joel McHale, Yara Shahidi and Mark Harris, and “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” will have on Kelly Marie Tran.