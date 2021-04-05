HBO Max Orders 1970s Erotic Magazine Comedy ‘Minx’ to Series, Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson to Star

HBO Max has given a series order to the half-hour comedy “Minx.”

The streamer has given the show a 10-episode order. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, “Minx” on around an earnest young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

In addition to Lovibond and Johnson, the show also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. It was first ordered to pilot at HBO Max last year.

Ellen Rapoport created the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante will executive produce via Feigco Entertainment. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot. Lionsgate Television is the studio. Lionsgate is also producing the HBO Max shows “Julia” and “Santa Inc” as well as “Love Life,” which has been renewed for a second season.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines,” Rapoport said. “Making ‘Minx’ with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

News of the series order comes a week after HBO Max also ordered a reboot of the classic sitcom “Head of the Class” starring Isabella Gomez.

“We are so excited about this series, which is fun, feminist, and wholly unique, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast or partners in Ellen, Rachel, Feigco and Lionsgate,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.