HBO Max Orders Comedy ‘Head of the Class’ From Bill Lawrence, Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen

Half-hour multicamera comedy “Head of the Class” has been given a 10-episode series order from streaming platform HBO Max.

The original series, which is being executive produced by Bill Lawrence (of “Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs”) alongside exec producers and writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen (of “Paradise PD” and “American Vandal”), stars “One Day at a Time” actor Isabella Gomez as well as Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall, plus guest star Christa Miller.

“Head of the Class” — a reboot of the original 1980s comedy created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias — centers on a “group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Adams, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.”

Warner Bros. Television and Doozer Productions are producing the series, which will begin filming this summer in Los Angeles. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold is also exec producing, and Liza Katzer, who like Ingold worked on Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” is co-executive producing. Pocha and Cohen wrote the pilot episode, with “One Day at a Time” and “Mike & Molly” director Phill Lewis at the helm.

The original “Head of the Class” aired on ABC for five seasons across 114 episodes between 1986 and 1991, similarly revolving around a group of academically high-performing high school students at the Millard Fillmore school in New York City, shepherded by substitute history teacher Charlie Moore, who was played by Howard Hesseman.

