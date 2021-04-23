HBO Max, Adult Swim Combine Adult Animation Development Teams Under Suzanna Makkos

Suzanna Makkos has been named executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for Adult Swim and HBO Max’s adult animation development teams, which WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group is merging under her newly expanded leadership. The move will not result in any personnel cuts or changes.

“The adult animation boom is just starting, and by aligning our strengths and organizing as one, unified, best in class development team we are creating an unmatched, multiplatform destination for both creators and fans,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “Adult Swim has created an iconoclastic adult animation brand, and that identity will not only be preserved, it will now be further fueled by HBO Max and Suzanna’s talented development leadership.”

Makkos, who joined WarnerMedia in 2019, will continue to report to Aubrey and will now additionally report to Michael Ouweleen, the president of Adult Swim for all matters related to the network. Adult Swim’s development team led by Walter Newman will now report to Makkos. Adult Swim launched in 2001 and is home to such animated series as “Rick and Morty,” “Robot Chicken,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” :Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “The Venture Bros.” and others.

“Adult Swim has been the #1 destination for young adult audiences for more than 15 years and now merging the two best development teams in this business puts Adult Swim at the heart of our company’s future and further strengthens WarnerMedia as the global leader in adult animation,” said Ouweleen. “Walter and the Adult Swim team’s genre defining work, now under Suzanna’s seasoned expertise, will propel Adult Swim’s development process as we continue to push new boundaries and reach new audiences.”

Before her time at WarnerMedia, Makkos spent two decades at Fox Broadcasting, ultimately rising to the role of executive vice president of comedy programming and development and overseeing “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl,” “The Last Man on Earth,” and “The Mindy Project,” in addition to animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” “Great North,” “Son of Zorn,” “Duncanville,” and “Bordertown.”

“It is a true honor to become a steward of this cherished brand. I have long admired Adult Swim’s dedication to animation’s potential for storytelling and to creating truly original content that puts the fans first,” said Makkos. “I am excited to work with Walter and his talented team as we enter the next chapter!”