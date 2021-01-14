Veteran HBO Marketing Exec Lucinda Martinez Exits Company

Lucinda Martinez, a veteran of HBO’s marketing department, has left the company. Martinez, who spent more than two decades at the company, most recently served as exec VP of brand marketing for HBO and HBO Max.

Among her accomplishments, Martinez led marketing efforts directed toward African American, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ+ communities and worked to establish the HBO Latino brand.

“This has been a year of reflection for me. I arrived at HBO 20 years ago excited to tackle a new job at a new company,” Martinez said in a statement. “It became so much more than I could have ever wished. I’m grateful to all those, too many to name, that mentored and guided me along the way. Most importantly, I’m proud to have built and led a diverse team of supremely talented creatives and executives, proving you can equally stand for the right values and deliver across all metrics of success. We accomplished many firsts, and our work and growth together has been my greatest professional joy. Now, it is the time to write the next professional chapter (with a little family time first).”

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, added, ” “Lucinda and I have been friends and colleagues for a long time. You only need to spend five minutes with her to see the passion she possesses for the work. I’ll miss that energy, but I appreciate her desire to try something new. Her marketing expertise is exceptional so it will be exciting to see her next chapter unfold. I especially want to thank her for her partnership around HBO’s multicultural success and the talented team she built that will carry those efforts forward.”

The New York-based Martinez serves on the board of trustees of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and on the Advisory Board of The Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Martinez’s departure.

See below a memo from Andy Forssell, exec VP and general manager, HBO Max and direct-to-consumer, announcing Martinez’s departure:

“As you may have heard by now, Lucinda Martinez has decided to leave after 20 amazing years at HBO and WarnerMedia. I feel really lucky to have been able to get to know Lucinda and to work closely with her. Her energy is infectious, and her creativity and contributions are unmatched, so her departure is a great loss. But, I understand her decision to take a break, catch her breath, and think hard about what her next steps will be.

Most recently, Lucinda created the blueprint for multicultural marketing at HBO, not only increasing its awareness but also its priority inside the organization. She established HBO Latino as the premier Spanish language destination and over these past few months she guided the successful launch of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max as well as the platform’s new brand positioning. Lucky for us, she also built an incredibly talented team around her. This of course only scrapes the surface on all her accomplishments. I feel it is fair to say that she was instrumental to the success of HBO and WarnerMedia as a whole. Please join me in wishing her well.”