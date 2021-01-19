HBO Announces ‘Black Art: In the Absence of Light’ Release Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the premiere date of its film “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” and Netflix unveiled the trailer for its live-action adaptation of “Winx Club,” “Fate: The Winx Saga.”

DATES

Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready” will return for Season 2 on Feb. 2, Netflix announced. The Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series features comedians personally chosen by Haddish performing a 15 to 20-minute sets and reminiscing over their time in the business with Haddish. This season will feature Dean Edwards, Kimberly Clark, Tony Woods, Barbara Carlyle, Godfrey and Erin Jackson. Watch the a below.

Netflix’s “Behind Her Eyes,” a British psychological thriller based on Sarah Pinborough’s novel of the same name, will premiere Feb. 17. Created by Steve Lightfoot, the limited series follows Louise, a single mom working at a psychiatrist’s office who begins an affair with her boss and strikes up a secret friendship with his wife. It stars Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Robert Aramayo.

Starz announced “The Luminaries,” starring Eve Hewson, Himesh Patel and Eva Green, will premiere Feb. 14 at 9:30 p.m. Based on Eleanor Catton’s novel of the same name, the six-episode limited series centers on a defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell (Hewson) who sails from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life in the 19th century. There, she meets the radiant Emery Staines (Patel) and begins a tumultuous romance. Watch a trailer below.

French-Hebrew language psychological thriller “Possessions” will debut Jan. 28 on HBO Max. Directed by Thomas Vincent, the series follows Natalie, a young French expatriate in Israel, who is charged with the murder of her husband on their wedding night. As Karim, a French diplomat in charge of helping French citizens deal with Israeli authorities, slowly falls for her, he must figure out if she is deeply vulnerable or dangerously manipulative. Watch a trailer below.

HBO’s “Black Art: In the Absence of Light,” which aims to illuminate the works of up-and-coming Black visual artists, will debut Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. The film, inspired by late artist and curator David Driskell’s exhibition “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” is directed and produced by Sam Pollard. Interweaving interviews from scholars and historians, as well as Black curators and collectors, the documentary provides a vibrant look at a new generation of artists, their creative process and their rising impact in Black art and culture.

HBO debuted a trailer for “The Lady and the Dale,” a four-part documentary series on 1970s trans entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael and her fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale. From Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass, the docuseries follows Carmichael’s larger-than-life entrepreneurial spirit, which propelled her into the limelight and uncovered her checkered past. Mixing animation, archival footage and interviews with Carmichael’s relatives and gender scholars, the docuseries aims to paint a holistic picture of the resilient and devoted woman behind a radical invention. Watch the trailer for the series, which premieres Jan. 31, below.

ABS-CBN Global and Myx announced that its reimagined take on fan-favorite Filipino romantic dramedy “On the Wings of Love” will premiere Jan. 27. The 24-episode series will be available first on Myx and Twitch, followed by Amazon Prime Video and iTunes in the weeks to come. Set in San Francisco, the show centers on Leah Oliver (Nadine Lustre) and Clark Medina (James Reid) whose meet-cute ends goes horribly wrong. However, Leah, determined to stay in the U.S. despite her tourist visa expiring, decides to pursue citizenship by marrying Clark. As the two navigate their relationship as a fake couple, they begin to develop real feelings for each other.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “Fate: The Winx Saga,” set to premiere Jan. 22. The six-part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending the magical boarding school in the Otherworld named Alfea. There, they must learn to master their powers meanwhile navigating love, battling rivalries and facing powerful monsters. From Brian Young, the series is a live-action adaptation of the Italian cartoon series “Winx Club.” Watch the trailer below.

RENEWALS

BET greenlit a third season for its hit scripted drama “Sistas.” From creator Tyler Perry, the one-hour drama follows a group of single Black women as they navigate their complex love lives, careers and friendships. The band of women must search for love in the muddled new era of online dating and social media. Production on Season 3 is slated to begin at Tyler Perry Studios later this month.

PROGRAMMING

ESPN announced its broadcast team for the 2021 season of “Sunday Night Baseball” presented by Taco Bell, with team of World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez, play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian and reporter Buster Olney returning for their second season as a trio, and fourth season together overall. In addition to “Sunday Night Baseball,” which will debut April 4, the team will also provide commentary for ESPN’s exclusive presentation of MLB Opening Night April 1.

PRODUCTION

Saloon Media announced the start of production on the second season of “Hotel Paranormal,” which will see Dan Aykroyd return as narrator. The 10-part documentary series entails dramatic recreations and paranormal expert insights of spooky encounters at 4-star hotels, motels and inns around the world. Filming for Season 2 will take place in Ontario, Canada under coronavirus safety protocols, with a debut slated for summer 2021.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

BBC Studios Americas named Dina Vangelisti executive vice president of content sales, which marks the shift of the company’s content sales base to Los Angeles, where Vangelisti will establish and grow existing partnerships with top customers for content sales and co-productions across global and U.S. networks. Vangelisti will report to Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios Americas. Prior to the role, Vangelisti led the domestic television division at Paramount Pictures Worldwide, where she developed key business strategies for the global sales team with key digital platforms and broadcasters.

The E.W. Scripps Company named television sales veteran Michael Teicher chief revenue officer for its national television networks business, effective immediately. In the role, Teicher will oversee development for the company’s ad sales strategy across all platforms. He will report to Jonathan Katz, chief operating officer and head of entertainment for Scripps networks. With more than 30 years of TV sales experience, Teicher joins Scripps from 20th Television, where he served as executive vice president of media sales.

SYNDICATION

“You Bet Your Life,” hosted by Jay Leno, has been sold in 85% of the country ahead of its fall 2021 debut, announced Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development at Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run. Launching on the Fox Television Stations, the return of the classic game show is also sold on other station groups including Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps, Meredith, Gray, McKinnon, Standard Media, Block, Sun Broadcasting and more. The reboot of the legendary game show will preserve the show’s trademark humorous interviews and unpredictable banter, pairing two strangers together as contestants who will attempt to answer questions to earn a cash prize.

DEALS

Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films has struck a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. AMC veteran Allie Moore is coming aboard as senior vice president, head of television to spearhead the Left Handed Films’ production and development alongside Ahmed. Left Handed Films’ projects include “Mogul Mowgli,” a film co-written, starring and produced by Ahmed, which will see a U.S. release this year. The actor recently won a Gotham Award and is garnering best actor buzz for his starring role in Amazon Studios’ critically acclaimed “Sound of Metal.”

PODCASTS

New York Times Opinion will premiere a new podcast, “The Ezra Klein Show,” on Jan. 26. Each Tuesday and Friday, Times columnist Klein will delve into conversations about a wide range of topics such as climate change, the economy, the future of the Republican Party and psychedelics. Klein said, “This is the strangest moment I can remember as a journalist. There is so much reason for hope, and so much reason for despair, and they’re so tightly wound around each other. The only way I know to navigate it is by asking people smarter than me to explain how they’re thinking about it, and what they want to build in it. As Washington, and the world, moves into this new era, I’m incredibly excited to bring these conversations to NYT Opinion, and hopefully make some sense of it.”

LATE NIGHT

