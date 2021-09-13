Hayley Atwell to Voice Lara Croft in Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series

Hayley Atwell has been cast in Netflix and Legendary Television’s upcoming “Tomb Raider” anime series.

Atwell will voice the franchise hero, Lara Croft, in the new series based on Square Enix’s iconic game.

This upcoming series marks the character’s anime debut. The story will pick up after the events of the “Tomb Raider” video-game reboot trilogy, charting a new adventure (in new territory) for the globetrotting Lara Croft 25 years after her first game launched.

Atwell is best known for portraying Peggy Carter across the Marvel universe, in such films as “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Ant-Man” And “Avengers: Endgame,” as well as in her own TV series “Marvel’s Agent Carter.” Her other live-action credits include “Conviction,” “Criminal U.K.” and “Howards End” for TV and “Brideshead Revisited,” “The Duchess,” “Christopher Robin” and “Blinded by the Light” in film. Up next she can be seen in the highly-anticipated “Mission: Impossible 7” opposite Tom Cruise.

However, this is not her first foray into voice acting. She has lent her vocal talents to such series as Marvel and Disney Plus’ “What If…?” and Marvel and Disney XD’s “Avengers Assemble, in addition to Netflix’s “3Below: Tales of Arcadia.”

Atwell is repped by CAA, Management 360, Hamilton Hodell, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Tomb Raider” will be executive produced by Tasha Huo, who also writes; dj2 Entertainment founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson; Howard Bliss; Stephan Bugaji; and Tractor Pants president Jacob Robinson.

While the original action-adventure game was created by Core Design in 2001, a reboot game a dozen years later, in 2013. The “Tomb Raider” video games are now developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. The franchise has also seen film adaptations (the 2001 Angelina Jolie-starrer “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and 2018′ “Tomb Raider,” which starred Alicia Vikander), as well as comic books and merchandise.