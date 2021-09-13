‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner Passes Down the Bow to Hailee Steinfeld for Christmas

Disney Plus released a trailer for “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the latest piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get the TV series treatment.

In the trailer, Clint Barton, a.k.a., Hawkeye, passes down the bow and arrow to fellow Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop, played by Steinfeld. Set during the Christmas season, Clint investigates someone posing as his deadly Ronin persona from “Avengers: Endgame,” only to discover it’s Kate, a fellow archer and fan. The two team up to take down criminals as Hawkeye promises his family he’ll be back home for Christmas.

“Hawkeye” is the fourth and latest live-action Marvel Studios show on Disney’s streaming service. “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, was the first to premiere, followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The third was “Loki,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino. That trio debuted back-to-back from January to June, but “Hawkeye” will come later in the year, premiering on Nov. 24.

Starring alongside Renner and Steinfeld are Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. The series is written and executive produced by Jonathan Igla.

The trailer comes after Marvel Studios picked up its very first Emmy awards with “WandaVision,” which took home trophies for narrative (half-hour) production design, fantasy/sci-fi costumes and original music and lyrics category for “Agatha All Along.”

Renner’s credits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe include first appearing as Hawkeye in an uncredited cameo appearance in “Thor,” starring Chris Hemsworth. Since “Thor,” Renner has played the role in “Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” alongside his fellow MCU characters. Renner is Oscar-nominated for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

“Hawkeye” is produced by Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige, Jonathan Igla and Trinh Tran executive produce.

Watch the trailer below.