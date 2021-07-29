‘Hawkeye’ Disney Plus Series Sets November Premiere Date

The “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus finally has a premiere date.

The show, which stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, will debut on November 24, Marvel Studios announced Thursday. Renner will reprise his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop. Bishop was a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton and was also a member of the Young Avengers.

Along with Renner and Steinfeld, the series will also star Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. Jonathan Igla is attached to write and executive produce “Hawkeye.”

The exact plot of the series is unknown, but it is safe to assume it will see Barton training Bishop to become the new Hawkeye. It will also see Pugh reprise the role of Yelena Belova from “Black Widow.” Variety exclusively reported in March that there are also plans to develop a spinoff series based on Cox’s character, Echo.

With its launch in November, “Hawkeye” will be the fourth MCU show to debut on Disney Plus. The first was “WandaVision” with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany followed by “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Most recently, the streamer debuted “Loki” starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino.

“WandaVision” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” collectively pulled in 28 Emmy nominations, with “WandaVision” getting nods for best limited series, best actress in a limited series (Olsen), and best actor in a limited series (Bettany). Katheryn Hahn also scored a nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series.