‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff Series About Echo in Early Development for Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus may already be getting a spinoff.

A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the “Hawkeye” series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show, with a writers’ room recently being assembled. Marvel Studios will produce.

Reps for Marvel Studios declined to comment. Reps for the Cohens did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, has the ability to perfectly copy another person’s movements or fighting style, making her a formidable opponent in battle. In the Marvel comics, Echo crosses paths with characters like Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers. She was also the first person to hold the title of Ronin before passing it onto Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the comics. At the beginning of “Avengers: Endgame,” Barton (Jeremy Renner) briefly used the name Ronin and went rogue from the Avengers after losing his family in Thanos’ snap.

Variety exclusively reported in December that newcomer Cox and several other cast members were joining the “Hawkeye” series. The show will be Cox’s on-screen debut. Whether or not the show goes to series remains to be seen, but it would come as little surprise if Marvel began building outs its expanding television universe even more with characters from its current crop of shows at Disney Plus.

Renner will reprise his “Avengers” master archer role in “Hawkeye” alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who is playing Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s protege. The series picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and is written and executive produced by Jonathan Igla. Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie serve as directors.

Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and Zahn McClarnon will also appear in “Hawkeye.” Farmiga plays Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop; Pugh reprises her “Black Widow” role as the spy and assassin Yelena Belova; Fee plays Kazi, likely the comic book character Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a.k.a. the villain Clown; Dalton portrays Jack Duquesne, Hawkeye’s former mentor named Swordsman; and McClarnon plays William Lopez, Echo’s father.

So far, Marvel has seen success with its Disney Plus shows. The first series, “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, was an immediate hit, wrapping its run on March 5. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, followed up next on March 19, and Tom Hiddleston’s “Loki” is set for June 11. “Hawkeye” will debut in late 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus include “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” “What I?,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart,” “Armor Wars,” “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and an untitled Wakanda series.

Joe Otterson contributed to this report.