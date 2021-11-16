Harry Potter ‘Return to Hogwarts’ Special to Reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint for HBO Max

The original Hogwarts wizarding trio are reuniting to recount their adventures from two decades ago.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight “Harry Potter” films for the first time in an HBO Max retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which premiered 20 years ago today.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022. The feature will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” according to HBO Max. All eight of Warner Bros.’s original “Harry Potter” films are streaming on HBO Max.

The special also will air on WarnerMedia’s TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of the Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical debut of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

Other alumni of the film franchise joining the tribute are set to include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”) and Pulse Films (“Beastie Boys Story”).

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” Patterson commented. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

An exclusive first look at the special will debut during the premiere of bracket-style quiz competition “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on Nov. 28 (8 p.m. ET/PT) on TBS and Cartoon Network. Hosted by Helen Mirren, the four-part event will feature fans competing to take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy and will feature cameos by “Harry Potter” film alumni Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno. “Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” also will begin streaming on HBO Max on Jan. 1.