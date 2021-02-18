Harry Bring, ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘X-Files’ Producer, Dies at 77

Harry Bring, a TV producer who worked on shows like “Criminal Minds,” “The X-Files” and more, died on Tuesday, his son Brad Bring announced on Facebook. He was 77.

“Today we lost a legend at 77 year young. Harry Bring succumbed to a life full of laughter and hard work, dedication to family and friends and the love he had for Rhonda Leeds-Bring. He fought cancer for years and kicked its ass. That let him enjoy USC, the SF Giants, the Rams, hating on 45 and his grandkids a little longer. He embodied the Fight ON spirit of the Trojans,” his son wrote.

Bring worked as an executive producer and co-executive producer on “Criminal Minds,” the hit CBS police procedural drama, from 2011 to 2020. He worked on 139 episodes as a co-executive producer from 2011 to 2017, and from 2017 to the show’s finale in 2020, he contributed to 47 episodes as an executive producer.

He also worked on the Lifetime drama “Army Wives” from 2007 to 2010 as an executive producer and co-executive producer across 68 episodes. On “The X-Files,” the Fox sci-fi drama, he was a producer on 46 episodes between 2000 and 2002.

“While dad was a cut-up in school, he was straightened out in the Army which changed his life. He did more before 9 a.m. than most did all day. He loved work and if you asked him what his favorite crew was, it was always the one we was working with right now,” his son wrote.

Brings’ other credits included “Max Headroom,” “Melrose Place,” “Chaos,” “Head Cases,” “North Shore” and “The Lyon’s Den.”